Tokyo stocks end higher after falling on U.S. strike on Syria

Stocks closed higher thanks to buybacks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday after briefly falling on the news of a U.S. missile strike on Syria.

The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 67.57 points, or 0.36 percent, to end at 18,664.63. On Thursday, the key market gauge tumbled 264.21 points to its lowest finish since Dec. 7 last year.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished up 9.59 points, or 0.65 percent, at 1,489.77, after falling 24.48 points the previous day.

After opening higher thanks to Wall Street’s rebound overnight, the Tokyo market gave up the gains on reports that the United States attacked a Syrian air base with cruise missiles.

The Nikkei average sank into negative territory by around the midmorning session amid intensifying risk aversion on the back of heightening geopolitical tensions, brokers said.

In the afternoon, however, stocks turned around on buybacks. But their topside was limited amid a wait-and-see mood ahead of key events later on Friday, the brokers also said.

“A news report that a U.S. defense official called the strike a one-off measure apparently helped improve investor sentiment” in the afternoon, said Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities Co.

Shimizu also said the market’s downside was supported as the dollar managed to stay above ¥110.

A bank-affiliated securities firm official said that although geopolitical risks weighed on the market, buybacks after the previous day’s plunge took the upper hand eventually.

“Investors found it difficult to increase selling or buying markedly before seeing the result of the U.S.-China summit through Friday and the U.S. jobs data” for March due out later on the day, said Takayuki Hamada of Toyo Securities Co.’s Sales & Promotion Division.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,475 to 430 in the TSE’s first section, while 107 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 2.401 billion shares from Thursday’s 2.068 billion shares.

Oil companies Inpex, JXTG Holdings and Japex attracted buying thanks to higher crude oil futures prices.

Trading houses Mitsui and Mitsubishi were also buoyant.

Retail giant Seven & I Holdings jumped 4.34 percent the day after it announced a plan to acquire 1,108 convenience stores with gas stations from Sunoco LP of the United States.

Other major winners included mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho, as well as automakers Toyota, Subaru and Nissan.

By contrast, electronics parts producer Murata Manufacturing, clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing and game maker Nintendo met with selling.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average closed up 100 points at 18,710.