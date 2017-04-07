Dollar stable in late Tokyo after plunge on U.S. strike on Syria

The dollar showed some resilience on buybacks in Tokyo trading late Friday after diving on the news of a U.S. military strike on Syria.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.60-61, up from ¥110.51-52 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.0635-0636, down from $1.0646-0646, and at ¥117.64-65, almost unchanged from ¥117.65-66.

The U.S. currency reached levels around ¥111 shortly past 9 a.m. following higher U.S. and Japanese stock prices.

But the dollar plunged below ¥110.20 in the late morning in the wake of reports that the United States fired cruise missiles at an air base in Syria, which led to falls in Japanese stocks and U.S. long-term interest rates, market sources said.

“As the military strike came suddenly, investors rushed to sell the dollar,” a currency market broker said.

Later, dollar buybacks set in, helping lift the U.S. currency to around ¥110.70 temporarily, as Tokyo stocks turned higher in the afternoon.

“Market participants were relieved to hear that U.S. President Donald Trump gave an advance notice of the missile strike to Russia,” a think tank official said.