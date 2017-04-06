Suspected Syrian sarin attack toll at 75 as survivors recall victims fall, writhe, foam

The death toll from a suspected chemical attack on a northern Syrian town rose to 75 on Wednesday as activists and rescue workers found more terrified survivors hiding in shelters near the site of the assault, one of the deadliest in Syria’s civil war.

A Syrian opposition group said renewed airstrikes hit the town of Khan Sheikhoun a day after the attack, which the Trump administration and others have blamed on the government of President Bashar Assad, as well as his main patrons, Russia and Iran.

Damascus and Moscow have denied they were behind the attack. Russia’s Defense Ministry said the toxic agents were released when a Syrian airstrike hit a rebel arsenal, an account Britain dismissed at an emergency U.N. session called in response to the attack.

British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said the U.K. had seen nothing that would suggest rebels “have the sort of chemical weapons that are consistent with the symptoms that we saw yesterday.”

Russia said it would submit information from its Defense Ministry to the Security Council debate.

A resolution drafted by Britain, France, and the U.S. stresses the Syrian government’s obligation to provide information about its air operations, including the names of those in command of any helicopter squadrons on the day of the attack.

Diplomats were also meeting in Brussels for a major donors’ conference on the future of Syria and the region. Representatives from 70 countries were present.

The attack on Khan Sheikhoun killed dozens of people on Tuesday, leaving residents gasping for breath and convulsing in the streets. Videos from the scene showed volunteer medics using fire hoses to wash the chemicals from victims’ bodies.

Haunting images of lifeless children piled in heaps reflected the magnitude of the attack, which was reminiscent of a 2013 chemical assault that left hundreds dead and was the worst in the country’s six-year conflict.

The Turkish Health Ministry said three victims of the attack died while being treated in Turkey, and that 29 people wounded in the attack were still being cared for in hospitals in the country. Syrian opposition groups had previously reported 72 dead.

Turkey set up a decontamination center at a border crossing in the province of Hatay following the attack, where the victims are initially treated before being moved to hospitals.

Syrian doctors said a combination of toxic gases is suspected to have been released during the airstrikes, causing the high death toll and severe symptoms.

The World Health Organization and the international medical charity Doctors Without Borders said victims of the attack appear to show symptoms consistent with exposure to a nerve agent.

In a statement, the agency said “the likelihood of exposure to a chemical attack is amplified by an apparent lack of external injuries reported in cases showing a rapid onset of similar symptoms, including acute respiratory distress as the main cause of death.”

Pope Francis said during his general audience that he was “watching with horror at the latest events in Syria,” and that he “strongly deplored the unacceptable massacre.”

Earlier, President Donald Trump denounced the attack as a “heinous” act that “cannot be ignored by the civilized world.” German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel called on Russia to endorse a planned Security Council resolution condemning the attack.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said “all the evidence” he had seen so far in the latest chemical weapons attack in Syria “suggests this was the Assad regime … (that) did it in the full knowledge that they were using illegal weapons in a barbaric attack on their own people.”

Syria’s government denied it carried out any chemical attack. But early on Wednesday, Russia, a major ally of the Syrian government, alleged a Syrian airstrike hit a rebel arsenal, releasing the toxic agents.

The Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said in a statement that Russian military assets registered the strike on a weapons depot and ammunition factory on the town’s eastern outskirts. Konashenkov said the factory produced chemical weapons that were used in Iraq.

Wednesday’s renewed airstrikes hit near the location of the suspected chemical attack, said Ahmed al-Sheikho, of the Idlib Civil Defense team. He said the strikes did not cause any casualties because the area had been evacuated following Tuesday’s attack.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 20 children and 17 women were among those killed. Abu Hamdu, a senior member of the Syrian Civil Defense in Khan Sheikoun, said his group has recorded 70 deaths.

He said his team of rescuers was still finding survivors, including two women and a boy hiding in an underground shelter beneath their home.

Israeli defense officials said Wednesday that military intelligence officers believed government forces were behind the attack.

The officials said Israel believes Assad has tons of chemical weapons currently in his arsenal. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday as they are not allowed to brief media. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also blamed the Syrian government for the attack.

A top Syrian rebel representative said he held U.N. mediator Staffan De Mistura “personally responsible” for the attack.

Mohammad Alloush, the rebels’ chief negotiator at U.N.-mediated talks with the Syrian government, said the envoy must begin labeling the Syrian government as responsible for killing civilians. He said the U.N.’s silence “legitimizes” the strategy.

“The true solution for Syria is to put Bashar Assad, the chemical weapons user, in court, and not at the negotiations table,” said Alloush, who is an official in the Islam Army rebel faction.

Syria’s rebels, and the Islam Army in particular, are also accused of killing civilians in Syria, but rights watchdogs attribute the overwhelming portion of civilian causalities over the course of the six-year-war to the actions of government forces and their allies.

Survivors are meanwhile trying to cope with the aftermath.

One father cradled his 9-month-old twins, Aya and Ahmed, each in an arm. He stroked their hair and choked back tears, mumbling, “Say goodbye, baby, say goodbye” to their lifeless bodies.

Abdel Hameed Alyousef lost his two children, his wife and other relatives in the suspected chemical attack Tuesday. In footage shared with The Associated Press, Alyousef sits in the front seat of a van with the twin, his eyes red as he asks his cousin Alaa to video his farewell to them.

When the airstrike took place, “I was right beside them and I carried them outside the house with their mother,” Alyousef, a 29-year-old shop owner, told AP. “They were conscious at first, but 10 minutes later we could smell the odor.” The twins and his wife, Dalal Ahmed, fell sick.

He brought them to paramedics and, thinking they would be OK, went to look for the rest of his family. He found the bodies of two of his brothers, two nephews and a niece, as well as neighbors and friends. “I couldn’t save anyone, they’re all dead now,” he said.

Only later was he told his children and wife had died.

“Abdel Hameed is in very bad shape,” his cousin Alaa said. He’s being treated for exposure to the toxin. “But he’s especially broken down over his massive loss.”

In minutes, Mohammad watched his mother, father and nephew fall to the ground, convulsing after the chemical attack.

He was barely able to lift his pale blue eyes as he recounted his tragedy to AFP.

“We heard noises outside, so my father walked out and saw someone lying on the ground. He collapsed, started shaking and my mother screamed, ‘Come look at your father!'” the blond man in his 20s said.

Mohammad, his sister, and her 4-year-old son rushed outside to help.

“My mom was screaming, standing there, then suddenly she fell to the ground. Then the boy. Then my sister,” Mohammad said.

White foam was pouring out of their months and they were convulsing violently. Only his sister survived.

“We felt like there was a chemical there, but you don’t think about running away, you think about helping people and carrying them out,” he said, almost helplessly.

“God have mercy on the victims — my father, mother, nephew and the whole neighborhood. I hope God takes revenge on the perpetrator,” Mohammad added.

More than 160 people were left gasping for air, convulsing, and foaming at the mouth after early morning raids on Tuesday, doctors said.

They have sparked international condemnation, with several world powers pointing the finger at forces loyal to President Assad.

The World Health Organization and Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said victims showed symptoms consistent with the possible use of a nerve agent, such as sarin.

Surrounded by mourning relatives, Abdulhamid can barely utter the words: “Nineteen members of my family were killed.”

The thin man is lying on a low couch with an IV drip in his arm, describing how he scrambled from relative to relative on Tuesday to try to save them.

“We put some masks on but it didn’t do anything. … People just started falling to the ground,” Abdulhamid, 28, says.

As an ambulance pulled up to ferry victims to the hospital, Abdulhamid himself collapsed.

“Someone would be helping us carry a wounded person and then he would collapse, and then another one, and another … until the gas overpowered everyone,” he said, wincing.

“My children Ahmad and Aya, and my wife Dalal died.”

Outside, his elderly mother began hitting herself, crying out and sobbing.

Their relative Abdulrahman witnessed the same terror: “I saw people shaking, falling to the ground, then foaming at the mouth.”

“Then the people that were trying to help them began showing the same symptoms,” the stocky, bearded man says.

“There were no injuries, no pieces of shrapnel” after the airstrikes, he said.

A day after the raids killed dozens, the rebel-held town is almost deserted. Many of its residents have fled, while others fill living rooms in silence, traumatized by the raids.

An AFP correspondent said residents were still finding bodies around the town, including of a family that had hidden in a small cove they used as a bomb shelter and had never emerged.

On the road into town, a medic and his assistant were carefully putting remnants of what appears to be a missile into plastic bags.

“We took samples from the location of the strike, a specimen of the rocket, and animal and plant samples,” said Dr. Hazem, who heads Khan Sheikhun’s medical office.

The boom of airstrikes can still be heard behind them, rattling a bright red sign marked with a skull and crossbones propped up on a nearby rock.

“We were promised that U.N. teams will come to examine the site. … We are protecting the samples and cataloging them so when any team comes they can see what happened to us here,” Hazem said.

Both the U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Syria and the U.N.’s chemical arms watchdog said they were investigating the attack to determine whether chemical substances were used.

And U.S. President Donald Trump said the attack was an “affront to humanity” that “crossed a lot of lines.”

But Abdulhamid, his voice weak, said he could “rely on no one but God.”

“God does not sleep. He won’t forget anyone.”