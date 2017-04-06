Jumper crashes through train driver’s windshield, surviving platform leap at Tobu-Nerima Station

A man jumped in front of an express train Thursday in Tokyo but survived the apparent suicide leap after breaking the windshield and landing in the driver’s compartment, police say.

The man was waiting at Tobu-Nerima Station on the Tobu Tojo Line in Itabashi Ward when he leaped in front of the speeding train at 1:50 p.m. as it was passing through.

But his upper body hit the front window, which shattered, allowing him to land in the driver’s cabin.

The man incurred bone fractures and other serious injuries from the impact, but none is life-threatening and he is able to communicate, the police said.

The driver of the train suffered minor shoulder and arm injuries, they said.

Tobu Railway Co. suspended the line for about an hour and 20 minutes, disrupting 34 runs and affecting about 9,000 passengers.

The train departed from Ogawamachi Station in Saitama Prefecture and was bound for Ikebukuro Station in Tokyo.