Japanese police issued record 3,562 warnings against stalking suspects in 2016

Police issued a record 3,562 warnings last year against suspected stalkers, data showed Thursday.

The number was the highest since the anti-stalking law came into effect in 2000, the police data showed.

The number of cases that led to indictments based on the law also reached an all-time high, numbering 769, and reported stalking cases were up 3.5 percent from the previous year to 22,737, the police said.

According to the data, 88.8 percent of the victims were women. By age, 36 percent of the victims were in their 20s, while 25.5 percent were in their 30s, meaning more than a half were concentrated in these ages.

The largest number of suspected stalkers by age were in their 30s, at 22.2 percent, followed by those in their 40s, at 21 percent.

As for the relationship between the victims and the alleged stalkers, 46.9 percent of the cases involved couples or former couples. Cases involving acquaintances or friends amounted to 13.2 percent and those that were work-related 11.8 percent. The victims never met the suspects in 7 percent of the cases.

As for motives behind the alleged stalking, 15,738 cases were attributed to the perpetrator being attracted to the victim, while 4,506 cases were believed to have stemmed from resentment over the victim not wanting a relationship with the accused.

The anti-stalking law came under fire last year after 20-year-old female idol Mayumi Tomita was stabbed last May by a 27-year-old man who repeatedly sent her messages on her Twitter account.

The law at the time did not ban sending messages repeatedly on social media sites, such as Twitter and Facebook. Tomita had notified the police and gave them the name and address of her accused stalker but they failed to act on the information.

The law was revised in December and came into effect in January to include a ban on stalking acts on social media.