Japan, ASEAN to seek better cooperation against protectionism during Osaka meet

Economic ministers from Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are expected to work to bolster cooperation against protectionism and to promote free trade at a meeting in Osaka on Saturday.

ASEAN’s ministers arrived on Thursday to kick off a three-day visit.

At the Osaka conference, the 10 ASEAN ministers will discuss with economy minister Hiroshige Seko how they can cooperate in negotiations to conclude the 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement and in promoting technological innovation.

“At a time when protectionism is gaining strength globally, it is important to establish a free trade framework,” Seko said.

Also on Saturday, ASEAN ministers will meet with Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui.

In the talks, Matsui is likely to seek ASEAN support for his prefecture’s bid to host the 2025 World Exposition.

This will be the first visit to Japan by all ASEAN economic ministers in five years.

During their stay, the ministers are scheduled to visit companies and research institutes and have meetings with business groups in Tokyo as well as Kyoto, Osaka and Wakayama prefectures.