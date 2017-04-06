Nikkei hits four-month closing low on Wall Street’s fallback

The benchmark Nikkei average turned sharply lower to hit a four-month closing low on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday, reflecting U.S. equities’ fallback overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei average tumbled 264.21 points, or 1.40 percent, to close at 18,597.06, its lowest finish since Dec. 7 last year. On Wednesday, the key market gauge rose 51.02 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended down 24.48 point, or 1.63, at 1,480.18, after gaining 0.12 point the previous day.

Tokyo stocks opened weaker and soon accelerated their downswing after U.S. equities gave up earlier gains to close lower on Wednesday, following the release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy-setting meeting in March.

Investor sentiment was dampened as the Fed’s minutes showed that some participants were concerned about recent gains in stock prices, describing them as “quite high,” brokers said.

The Tokyo market was also weighed down by the yen’s strengthening against the dollar, according to brokers.

Led by selling apparently by overseas investors, the Nikkei average briefly dived more than 300 points in the afternoon session.

“As the Dow Jones industrial average sank into negative territory after gaining almost 200 points, U.S. investors apparently moved to sell overseas stocks, including Japanese stocks,” said Masashi Itoga of Mito Securities Co.’s Investment Information Department.

In addition to the Fed’s minutes, New York stocks were pushed down by retreating expectations for smooth implementation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s pledged economic policy measures after U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan suggested Wednesday that tax reform could take time.

An official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said that worries grew about Trump’s ability to implement his pledged measures.

“Whether the New York market will digest the negative factors and stops falling is the key for Tokyo stocks” to rebound, Itoga added.

Falling issues overwhelmed rising ones 1,919 to 73 in the TSE’s first section, while 18 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to 2.07 billion shares from Wednesday’s 1.89 billion shares.

The higher yen battered automakers Toyota, Subaru, Honda, Nissan and Mazda.

Other export-oriented names, including industrial robot-maker Fanuc, electronics parts producer Murata Manufacturing, air conditioner maker Daikin, were downbeat.

Maga-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho were also on the minus side, along with insurer Dai-ichi Life.

Other major losers included steel producers JFE Holdings and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, machinery-maker Komatsu, semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron and electronics giant Sony.

By contrast, game-maker Nintendo, clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing and online shopping site operator Rakuten were buoyant.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average finished down 250 points at 18,610.