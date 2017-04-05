White House Syria strategy seen stumbling after chemical attack as UNSC readies probe

The White House said Tuesday that a suspected chemical attack by the Syrian government against civilians Tuesday “cannot be ignored by the civilized world,” but it fell short of offering a plan of action.

Spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday’s attack in Syria’s rebel-held northern Idlib is “heinous” and “reprehensible”— describing it as a catastrophe made worse by the inaction of the Obama administration.

Spicer said the White House has received a number of phone calls from European allies questioning how it would address the problem, pressing President Donald Trump’s “America First” administration to take a bold position on this civil war that has killed hundreds of thousands and prompted the worst refugee crisis since World War II.

“I’m not ready to talk about our next step but we’ll talk about that soon,” he said.

The attack Tuesday, in Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province, is believed to have killed dozens of people, activists on the ground describing the attack as among the worst in the country’s six-year civil war.

“These heinous actions by the Bashar Assad regime are a consequence of the past administration’s weakness and irresolution,” Spicer said. “President Obama said in 2012 that he would establish a ‘red line’ against the use of chemical weapons and then did nothing.”

President Barack Obama gave the Assad government an ultimatum that the use of chemical weapons in any circumstance would result in consequences. But those consequences never came — the landscape growing more complicated by the rise of radical groups like Jabhat al-Nusra, and later, the Islamic State group. And while government-backed forces are blamed for launching unrelenting attacks on civilians opposing his rule, many warn that removing Assad now would only create a vacuum for those groups to overrun the country.

Syrian opposition activists claimed that the attack was caused by an airstrike carried out either by the Syrian government or Russian warplanes. Russia’s Defense Ministry categorically rejected the claims.

Russia’s role in Syria was a matter of extreme contention between Moscow and Washington under the Obama administration. Then-Secretary of State John Kerry called for both Syria and Russia to be investigated for war crimes in connection with attacks on civilians.

In Turkey on Thursday, Trump’s Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was touting a new message: “The longer-term status of President Assad will be decided by the Syrian people.”

Spicer would not say whether the White House believes Russia played a role in Tuesday’s attack, saying simply that Trump has been briefed and is “extremely alarmed” by this “intolerable act.”

Spicer rejected the notion that there is a “comfort level with Assad” Tuesday, describing the administration’s position as a reflection of “a political reality.” He would not elaborate.

The stumbling U.S. response Tuesday to the latest apparent chemical weapons strike in Syria underlined the disarray at the heart of its strategy for the country.

After an awkward delay, Washington officials joined a global chorus of outrage after dozens of civilians were killed by a suspected chemical agent in a strike on a rebel-held town.

The White House said it was confident that Assad’s regime was to blame, and U.S. officials said his allies Russia and Iran must bring the dictator to heel.

“While we continue to monitor the terrible situation, it is clear that this is how Bashar al-Assad operates: with brutal, unabashed barbarism,” Secretary of State Tillerson said.

In a separate statement, President Trump criticized his predecessor Obama’s “weakness and irresolution” in failing to punish previous Syrian chemical attacks in 2013.

But no senior figure appeared on camera to denounce the attack. Tillerson ignored questions from reporters and Trump went ahead with an address to building workers without mentioning it.

Next week, Tillerson will visit Moscow for talks with the government of President Vladimir Putin, Assad’s main military and diplomatic backer in Syria’s six-year-old civil war.

“We call upon Russia and Iran, yet again, to exercise their influence over the Syrian regime and to guarantee that this sort of horrific attack never happens again,” he said.

“As the self-proclaimed guarantors to the cease-fire negotiated in Astana, Russia and Iran also bear great moral responsibility for these deaths,” he warned.

The Syrian army and Russia have categorically denied involvement in the strike on Khan Sheikhun.

The latest attack came as Trump’s administration was already struggling to explain its policy toward Syria, beyond rejecting Obama’s previous strategy.

Building on Trump’s bellicose campaign rhetoric, the core of the new approach was to be a single-minded refocusing of U.S. efforts toward the defeat of the Islamic State group.

This ambitious jihadi force exploited the disorder thrown up by Syria’s civil war, which allowed it to seize Raqqa in eastern Syria and a pocket of land leading to the Iraqi city of Mosul.

But the IS group is already on the back foot after a campaign by U.S.-backed local forces that began under Obama, and Assad’s war against his domestic opposition is a far deadlier conflict.

Under Obama, Washington hoped to defeat the Islamic State group on the battlefield while working with Russia and U.S. Arab allies to pressure Assad and his civil war opponents to negotiate peace.

Back in 2013, Obama warned Assad his use of banned chemical weapons against his own people crossed a “red line” but he famously decided not to order U.S. intervention.

Instead, Kerry negotiated a deal with Russia to oversee the dismantling of Assad’s declared chemical stockpiles, although it is now obvious some remained.

Under Trump, Tillerson’s job is to get Russia on board with the battle against “radical Islamic terrorism” and, until this week, Assad’s fate was far from a priority.

Last week, Tillerson said the “status of President Assad will be decided by the Syrian people” — tacitly aligning Washington with Russia’s plan to allow him to seek re-election.

Nikki Haley — the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and increasingly the voice of U.S. foreign policy compared to the taciturn Tillerson — underlined this choice.

“You pick and choose your battles,” she told reporters.

“And when we’re looking at this, it’s about changing up priorities and our priority is no longer to sit and focus on getting Assad out,” she explained.

Haley later walked this back, declaring Assad a “war criminal” and insisting that the Syrian people themselves reject him.

But even after Tuesday’s chemical attack, Trump’s spokesman Spicer admitted that Assad’s rule is a “political reality” and that there is no “fundamental option of regime change.”

This will be welcome news for Putin as he prepares to receive Tillerson on Wednesday next week, but it outraged Washington hawks who see Trump as going soft on a bloody dictator.

Republican Sen. John McCain derided the idea the Syrian people would be able to decide on the future of Assad while under bombardment by him as “an absurd fiction.”

And, in a nod to Tillerson and Haley, he said: “The recent statements by U.S .officials suggesting otherwise only serve to legitimize the actions of this war criminal in Damascus.”

The U.N. Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the suspected chemical attack in Syria that has left dozens dead and fanned global outrage.

Britain and France called for the urgent meeting following reports of the strike on a rebel-held town in northwestern Idlib province early Tuesday that they blamed on Assad’s forces.

U.S. Ambassador Haley, who holds the council presidency this month, announced the meeting at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) Wednesday to discuss the “terrible chemical weapons attack in Syria.”

The council will hear a briefing and “we are hoping to get as much information on the Syrian attack as we can,” Haley said.

The attack on the town of Khan Sheikhun killed at least 58 civilians and left dozens more suffering from respiratory problems and symptoms including vomiting, fainting and foaming at the mouth, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

At least 11 children were among the dead, the Observatory said. An AFP correspondent in Khan Sheikhun saw many kids on respirators as they were treated for breathing problems.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “deeply disturbed” by the attack, his spokesman said, adding that the United Nations was “currently not in a position to independently verify these reports.”

The Syrian army denied any involvement, while the army command blamed rebels.

Britain and France said they hoped to press demands at the Security Council for those behind the use of toxic gas in the six-year war to be held accountable.

Such attempts have been repeatedly blocked by Russia, Syria’s main ally and a veto-wielding council member.

“This is clearly a war crime,” British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft told reporters.

“I call on the Security Council members who have previously used their vetoes to defend the indefensible to change their course.”

In February, Russia and China vetoed a Security Council resolution that would have imposed sanctions on Syrians accused of being behind chlorine gas attacks on villages in 2014 and 2015.

A U.N.-led investigation concluded in October that the Syrian air force had dropped chlorine barrel-bombs from helicopters on three opposition-held villages in 2014 and 2015.

The council on Wednesday will hear from Virginia Gamba, the head of the investigative panel, and top U.N. disarmament official Kim Won-soo, on details of the attack, including whether deadly sarin gas was used.

“The perpetrators must be held accountable. We need to address this issue at the Security Council, as soon as possible,” said French Deputy Ambassador Alexis Lamek.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the reports were “extremely alarming and disturbing” and noted that a team from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was gathering information to determine whether chemical weapons were in fact used.

“Any use of chemical weapons anywhere constitutes a threat to international peace and security and is a serious violation of international law,” he said.