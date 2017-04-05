Russia defends Syria over ‘chemical attack,’ claims Assad regime’s warplanes hit ‘terrorist warehouse’

Russia defended its ally Damascus on Wednesday in the face of an international outcry over a suspected chemical attack that killed scores of civilians, saying a Syrian airstrike hit a “terrorist warehouse.”

The U.N. Security Council was set to hold an emergency meeting later Wednesday on the attack, which killed at least 72 civilians, among them 20 children, in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun on Tuesday.

Washington and London have pointed the finger at President Bashar Assad’s government for the attack, though the regime has denied any use of chemical weapons.

Moscow, which launched a military intervention in 2015 in support of Assad’s forces, said the deaths were caused when a Syrian airstrike hit a “terrorist warehouse” containing “toxic substances.”

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the building housed “a warehouse making bombs, with toxic substances,” without saying if the strike was accidental or deliberate.

The ministry said the “arsenal of chemical weapons” was intended for fighters in Iraq, describing its information as “completely reliable and objective.”

Syria’s army had earlier denied any use of chemical weapons, saying it “has never used them, any time, anywhere, and will not do so in the future.”

Its denials have done little to quiet international condemnation, with U.N. chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday saying the “horrific events” showed that “war crimes are going on in Syria.”

Others have blamed Damascus more directly for the attack, including British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who said “all the evidence I have seen suggests this was the Assad regime.”

If confirmed, the attack would be among the worst incidents of chemical weapons use in Syria’s brutal civil war, which has killed over 320,000 people since it began in March 2011.

It unfolded in the early hours of Tuesday morning, with airplanes carrying out strikes that released “toxic gas” on Khan Sheikhoun, in the northwestern province of Idlib, according to witnesses and a monitoring group.

“We ran inside the houses and saw whole families just dead in their beds,” resident Abu Mustafa said of the attack’s aftermath.

“Children, women, old people dead in the streets.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said at least 160 people suffered the effects of the gas, with medical sources reporting incidents of vomiting, fainting, breathing problems and foaming at the mouth.

Medic Hazem Shehwan said he saw victims with “pinpoint pupils, convulsions, foaming at the mouth and rapid pulses.”

Medics worked frantically in the hours after the attack to treat a steady stream of patients, administering oxygen and hosing down victims to wash off chemical residue.

Even as they worked, airstrikes hit a medical facility treating victims, a reporter said, bringing rubble down on top of medics and patients.

Airstrikes hit Khan Sheikoun again on Wednesday morning, the Observatory said. There were no immediate details on a toll.

Syria officially relinquished its chemical arsenal and signed the Chemical Weapons Convention in 2013, to avert military action after it was accused of an attack outside Damascus that killed hundreds.

But there have been repeated allegations of chemical weapons use since, with a U.N.-led investigation pointing the finger at the regime for at least three chlorine attacks in 2014 and 2015.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said it was “seriously concerned” by reports of Tuesday’s attack.

The U.N.’s Commission of Inquiry for Syria said it had also begun investigating the “alleged use of chemical weapons.”

Successive rounds of peace talks aimed at ending Syria’s civil war have failed to produce results, and Syria’s opposition warned Tuesday that the attack cast doubt on the prospects for future negotiations.

Eager to show strength after a major provocation, U.S. President Donald Trump has forcefully denounced the attack but remained coy about how, if at all, Washington may respond.

Trump split the blame Tuesday between Syria’s embattled leader and former President Barack Obama for the country’s worst chemical weapons attack in years. While calling the attack “reprehensible” and intolerable, Trump reserved some of his harshest critique for his predecessor, who he said “did nothing” after Assad in 2013 crossed Obama’s own “red line.”

“These heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime are a consequence of the past administration’s weakness and irresolution,” Trump said.

Yet there were no indications Trump had a plan to prevent future atrocities that was any different from Obama’s. Asked how Trump might respond, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said he wasn’t yet ready to discuss it.

“We’ll talk about that soon,” Spicer added.

Obama, too, faced a dearth of good options in Syria, which he has often acknowledged as the biggest failure of his presidency. Years after Obama predicted that Assad’s days were numbered, the Syrian leader remains in power in a country ripped apart by civil war, and a new U.S. president is struggling to establish a way forward.

Trump left it to his top diplomat, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, to assign culpability to Russia and Iran, Assad’s most powerful allies. Tillerson noted both countries signed up as guarantors to a recent Syrian cease-fire and said they must pressure Assad not to conduct more such attacks.

“Russia and Iran also bear great moral responsibility for these deaths,” Tillerson said.

Yet it was a mainstay of Obama’s approach to Syria to try to persuade Moscow to stop supporting Assad and clear the way for a political transition. Instead, Russia launched a military operation in Syria that successfully propped up Assad’s regime, strengthening Russia’s influence in Syria and the broader Middle East in the process.

And Tillerson’s predecessor, John Kerry, negotiated painstakingly with his Russian counterpart to secure cease-fire deals that repeatedly fell apart.

“This is the administration in charge. They are now facing exactly the same terrible dilemmas that Obama faced and will quickly realize there are no easy ways to deal with the situation,” said Phil Gordon, Obama’s top Mideast adviser from 2013 to 2015. “In that sense, the Trump administration is simply recognizing the reality: We are not, and have not been, prepared to do what’s necessary to overthrow the regime.”