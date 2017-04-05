Shogi prodigy sets record with 11 straight wins since debut

Sota Fujii, the youngest professional shogi player in Japan, extended his winning streak since his debut to a record 11 victories at a match on Tuesday.

Fujii, who is 14 and ranked fourth dan, set the record when he defeated 40-year-old seventh-dan Hiroshi Kobayashi in 104 moves at a qualifier for the Osho Sen tournament at the Kansai shogi hall in the city of Osaka.

Last October, Fujii, a junior high school third-grader residing in Seto, Aichi Prefecture, made his pro debut two months after he turned 14.

“I struggled as my predictions didn’t work out in the middle of the match,” he said following Tuesday’s competition. “I didn’t do well in the match — that’s what I need to reflect on.”

On the new record, he said, “I’m genuinely pleased, as it’s more than I could have hoped for considering my ability at the moment.”

His opponent Kobayashi said, “I was baffled by some unexpected moves Fujii made.”