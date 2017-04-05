Future Suica card system to facilitate inbound tourism in Japan

Foreign tourists will be able to use Suica travel cards to check in at hotels and purchase tax-free goods under a new system developed by the government and private-sector firms.

The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry hopes to put the system it developed with NEC Corp. and others into practical use ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, officials said.

According to the ministry, foreign visitors who have East Japan Railway Co. Suica cards will be able to check in at hotels and shop at tax-free stores without presenting passports if they register their individual data, including name, nationality and passport number, via smartphone and link the information to the Suica card.

In a demonstration in February, foreign tourists were provided with Suica cards and registered their data with the system.

When they purchased limousine bus tickets using the cards at Haneda airport, their hotels were automatically notified of their arrival time, the officials said. After arriving at the hotel, the tourists were able to check in with the cards and food allergy information was sent to the hotel’s restaurant, they added.

Participants in the February trial said the new system could streamline the travel experience. Another participant pointed out that efforts should be made to inform tourists about the option before they come to Japan.

The ministry plans to further improve the system and consider the introduction of other smartphone-based services.