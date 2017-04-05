Thai police arrest Japanese woman wanted for pyramid scheme

Thai police say they have arrested a Japanese woman wanted for allegedly running a multimillion-dollar pyramid investment scheme in her homeland.

Immigration Department chief Lt. Gen. Nutthorn Prawsunthorn said Wednesday that Setsuko Yamabe, 62, persuaded victims to invest ¥700 million ($6.3 million) in a fund that she claimed would lend to companies and earn a high rate of return. He said her investors would recruit additional investors in the fashion of a multilevel marketing scheme.

Police said Yamabe was arrested on March 30 at a gas station in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani on a warrant issued by Japan’s Kumamoto District Court. Yamabe is expected to be extradited sometime soon to Japan.

She is alleged to have illegally invested almost ¥70 million collected from a Japanese man, while guaranteeing the principal and promising high returns. Using the same method, she allegedly amassed more than ¥700 million from dozens of other people between 2014 and 2016, according to police. Some victims who lost their money fell into depression and a suicide was even reported.

Her documents showed that she had traveled in and out of Thailand 15 times, most recently in January as a tourist, and recently applied for an extended stay until April 19.

Police said they intend to question the Thai man with whom Yamabe was staying in the province to see whether he was involved in the scheme, while also investigating why she visited Thailand so frequently.