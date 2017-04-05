Seven Vietnamese arrested for shoplifting cosmetics to sell back home

Seven Vietnamese nationals have been arrested for an alleged shoplifting spree in which they stole cosmetic products from drug and discount stores in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, police said on Wednesday.

The Osaka police said they arrested the suspected leader Dao The Quang, 23, and six other Vietnamese.

The seven, some of whom are in Japan studying, all admitted to the charge, saying that they needed money to pay tuition fees and living expenses.

On one occasion the group allegedly stole 25 cosmetic items worth around ¥24,000 from a discount store in Himeji last October.

The group is believed to have transported the items to Vietnam by asking other Vietnamese studying here to carry the products with them when they returned home.

Police said a woman living in Vietnam approached the six through Facebook and was directing Quang in the shoplifting operation