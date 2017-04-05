Cassette gas blast hurts six at Miyazaki cherry blossom-viewing party

A joyful hanami outdoor party under cherry blossoms turned into a major accident Tuesday in Miyazaki Prefecture after a cassette gas cartridge for a portable stove exploded, injuring several people.

In the accident, which occurred at around 2:15 p.m. in a park in the city of Nobeoka, six men in a group of eight university students sustained burns to their faces and arms, and three of them were hospitalized, the Miyazaki Prefectural Police said, adding that their injuries were not life-threatening.

The police are looking into the circumstances where the gas cartridge exploded.

In the city of Miyazaki this year, the local weather observatory officially declared the blooming of cherry blossoms on Sunday — nine days later than an average year and the latest on record.