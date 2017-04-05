Automatic brakes targeted for 90% of new vehicles by 2020

The government aims to double the proportion of new vehicles equipped with automatic brake systems to over 90 percent by 2020, in an effort to reduce traffic accidents.

To achieve the goal, the government will publicize the benefits of vehicles with the safety technology and review specific measures.

The transport and industry ministries, the Cabinet Office and the National Police Agency have discussed the issue.

As of 2015, only 45.5 percent of new vehicles were equipped with automatic brake systems to avoid collisions with other vehicles and pedestrians.

The government also plans to promote systems to prevent unintended sudden acceleration, caused in many cases by elderly drivers hitting the accelerator by mistake, through test-driving events for such “safety-supporting vehicles” at driving schools and licensing centers.

Tax incentives and subsidy programs to promote vehicles with accident-preventing features are also under review.