Tokyo stocks rebound slightly on buybacks

Stocks rebounded slightly on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, thanks to buybacks following U.S. equities’ advance overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 51.02 points, or 0.27 percent, to end at 18,861.27. On Tuesday, the key market gauge fell 172.98 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished up 0.12, or 0.01 percent, at 1,504.66, after losing 12.49 points the previous day.

Stocks got off to a firmer start after the 30-issue Dow Jones industrial average finished higher for the first time in three sessions in New York Tuesday, brokers said.

A pause in the yen’s rise also prompted buybacks, helping the Nikkei average gain more than 130 points early in the morning, the brokers added.

The market sank into negative territory in the afternoon in the absence of fresh incentives.

Stocks later recouped the losses, but the market’s topside was capped prior to key events later this week, according to the brokers.

“Investor interest in buying on dips was still strong, but players were afraid of stepping up purchases without the prospect of further rises in stock prices” amid a lack of fresh incentives, said Kenichi Hirano, market analyst at K Asset Co.

“The market’s upside is likely to remain heavy this week ahead of the release of U.S. jobs data” for March on Friday, Hirano added.

Investors are also awaiting Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s U.S. private-sector jobs report for the same month, to be released later on Wednesday, and a two-day U.S.-China summit from Thursday, brokers said.

Although the key market gauges rose, falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,154 to 730 in the TSE’s first section, while 128 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.89 billion shares from Tuesday’s 2.26 billion shares.

Mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and industrial robot maker Fanuc, both heavyweight components of the Nikkei average, were buoyant.

Domestic demand-oriented issues, such as telecommunications giant NTT and mobile phone carrier KDDI, attracted buying amid uncertainty over currency exchange rate movements.

Toyo Denki Seizo went limit-up after a research team including the electronics maker said it has become the world’s first to succeed in wireless supply of electricity to an in-wheel motor electric vehicle from coils on the road surface through magnetism.

By contrast, automakers Toyota, Nissan and Honda met with selling on the back of worries about negative effects from the yen’s recent strength on their earnings.

Other major losers included financial issues, such as mega-bank group Mitsubishi UFJ, brokerage firm Nomura and insurer Dai-ichi Life.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average closed up 40 points at 18,860.