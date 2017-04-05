Dollar moves slightly higher to ¥110.60 in Tokyo

The dollar gained ground slightly to move to around ¥110.60 in late Tokyo trading Wednesday, aided by higher stock prices in Japan and abroad and a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.60-60, up from ¥110.47-47 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.0674-0678, up from $1.0650-0650, and at ¥118.07-07, up from ¥117.65-66.

The dollar rose to around ¥110.90 in early trading, as risk aversion that grew in the wake of a subway train blast on Monday in Russia subsided, leading to rises in U.S. and European stocks and U.S. long-term rates overnight, market sources said.

The dollar drew purchase thanks also to hopes for economic stimulus measures, such as infrastructure investment, by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the sources also said.

Early in the afternoon, the dollar fell to around ¥110.50 as Tokyo stocks gave up their early gains. But later, the dollar rose back to around ¥110.70 in line with a turnaround of Tokyo stocks.

In late trading, the U.S. currency met with a fresh round of sales following a drop in U.S. long-term rates in off-hours trading.

“The dollar lacked additional positive factors to chase higher ground,” a currency brokerage house official said.

The dollar’s topside was partly capped by a ballistic missile launch by North Korea Wednesday morning, market sources said.

But the greenback was firmly supported at lows due to brisk U.S. economic indicators and expectations for additional U.S. interest rate hikes, a Japanese bank official said.