Toshiba must buy French stake in British nuclear venture NuGen for $139 million

The French group Engie is requiring Toshiba to buy its 40 percent stake in their British nuclear joint venture, NuGen, for about ¥15.3 billion ($139 million).

The troubled Japanese conglomerate said Tuesday that the deal was prompted by the bankruptcy of Toshiba’s U.S. subsidiary Westinghouse.

NuGen plans to build three reactors at the Moorside site near Sellafield in Cumbria, northwest England. The AP-1000 models are designed by Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy protection last week.

Engie in December said it was studying the economic viability of its nuclear projects, especially in Britain, following news reports suggesting it wanted to withdraw from them.

Toshiba said Westinghouse’s bankruptcy filing entitles Engie to either sell all of its stake in NuGen to Toshiba, which currently holds the remaining 60 percent, or to acquire all of Toshiba’s shares. “Engie has accordingly exercised its rights to require Toshiba to buy its holding,” the company said in a statement.

Toshiba has previously warned it was facing a writedown exceeding ¥700 billion ($6.3 billion) at Westinghouse.

Its shares have lost more than half of their market value since late December, when Toshiba warned of the flood of red ink at Westinghouse and said it was investigating claims of possible accounting errors by senior executives at the division.

Toshiba said the transaction would have no impact on its consolidated accounts. It fears a loss of ¥1.01 billion in the fiscal year that ended in March.

But Engie’s decision will complicate recovery efforts by Toshiba, which is trying to shed most of its overseas nuclear energy projects.

Toshiba said Tuesday it would “continue to look for investors interested in investing in NuGen” in order to dispose of the 60 percent share it acquired in June 2014.

Britain’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said the government is committed to new nuclear plants as an important part of the nation’s energy mix.

“The NuGen consortium has always planned to bring in other partners to deliver the project and we engage regularly with a range of developers and investors,” it said in a statement.

Britain’s energy minister, Greg Clark, “is currently in South Korea for talks on future collaboration between our two countries, including on potential civil nuclear projects.”