Top two Niigata banks strike up integration plan

Daishi Bank and Hokuetsu Bank, both regional institutions in Niigata Prefecture, said Wednesday that they have reached a basic agreement to integrate their operations by setting up a joint holding company in April 2018.

The banks will operate under the holding company while they consider the option of merging into a single entity in 2020.

Through the integration, Daishi, based in the city of Niigata, and Hokuetsu, based in Nagaoka, will aim to survive the increasingly tough business environment amid ultralow interest rates reflecting the Bank of Japan’s negative interest rate policy.

Daishi President Fujio Namiki will become president of the holding company, and Hokuetsu President Satoru Araki will assume the post of chairman.

With Daishi and Hokuetsu ranking first and second, respectively, among lenders in Niigata, their combined loan market share in the prefecture stands at around 50 percent. The focus will be whether the two banks can pass the Fair Trade Commission’s screening based on the nation’s anti-monopoly law, banking industry sources said.

Their combined total assets came to about ¥8.17 trillion on a consolidated basis as of the end of September last year, about the 15th largest among regional and second-tier regional banks nationwide.

Niigata is a hub for many lenders, including Taiko Bank, a Nagaoka-based second-tier regional bank.

In fiscal 2015, which ended in March last year, consolidated net profit totaled ¥14,467 million at Daishi and ¥7,766 million at Hokuetsu.