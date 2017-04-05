Mega-bank groups to trim new grad hiring in 2018

The nation’s three mega-bank groups, including Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, plan to hire fewer new graduates in spring 2018, bucking an upward trend seen in other business sectors.

The core unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. expects to employ some 1,100 new graduates next spring, down from about 1,200 this spring.

At Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., new hires are seen falling below 1,000 for the first time in six years. This spring, the bank employed 1,347 new graduates.

Mizuho Financial Group is considering reducing its number from 1,880 this spring.

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ will reduce the hiring of new graduates for the third straight year, while the other two lenders will see a second consecutive decrease.

Behind the reductions are an end to the mass retirement of baby boomers born in the late 1940s and the ongoing downsizing of branch and administrative operations amid a severe business environment that has resulted from the Bank of Japan’s negative interest rate policy.

In contrast to the banks, many large companies in Japan are poised to increase or keep unchanged the numbers of new graduates they will hire next spring.