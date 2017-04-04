Somali pirates seize 11 Indian sailors, Yemen-bound dhow

Somali pirates have seized a small boat and its 11 Indian crew members and taken the vessel to the central coast, a state official said Monday. It is the latest ship targeted by Somalia’s resurgent hijackers.

The pirates on Monday afternoon anchored the sailboat on the coast off Elhur, 50 km (31 miles) south of Hobyo, which was a center of the piracy that was rampant several years ago, said Ahmed Mohamed, an official with the Somali state of Galmudug.

Local elders are trying to negotiate with the pirates to secure the release of the crew and the boat, he said. Somali pirates often release boats chartered by Somali businessmen without ransom.

The attack on the small ship happened Saturday as the vessel passed through the narrow channel between Yemen’s Socotra Island and the Somali coast, said Graeme Gibbon Brooks, CEO of Dryad Maritime, a shipping security firm. He said the pirates were taking the vessel to the Eyl area of northern Somalia.

There was conflicting information over the boat’s name and where it was heading.

Brooks said the small dhow, a traditional wooden sailing ship common in regional waters, initially was heading from Dubai to Bosaso, Somalia. Malini Shankar of the Indian Directorate General of Shipping told the Press Trust of India news agency that the vessel was instead heading to Yemen, where a Saudi-led war against Shiite rebels holding its capital has raged for years.

Other Indian media reported the boat was heading to Mukalla, a southern port city once occupied by al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula that has since been captured by Saudi-led forces. India’s Ministry of External Affairs said it was trying to gather information about the hijacking.

Databases also showed the boat was named either the MV Al Kausar or the MV Al Kaushar. It wasn’t immediately known what cargo the vessel is carrying or who owns or operates it.

Lt. Ian McConnaughey, a spokesman for the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet in Bahrain, said sailors there are “aware of the reports and we are monitoring the situation.” The 5th Fleet oversees regional anti-piracy efforts.

Piracy off Somalia’s coast was once a serious threat to the global shipping industry. It has lessened in recent years after an international effort to patrol near the country, whose weak central government has been trying to assert itself after a quarter-century of conflict. Since then, concerns about piracy off Africa’s coast have largely shifted to the West Africa’s Gulf of Guinea on the Atlantic Ocean.

But frustrations have been rising among Somali fishermen, including former pirates, at what they say are foreign fishermen illegally fishing in local waters.

In March, Somali pirates hijacked the Comoros-flagged oil tanker Aris 13, marking the first such seizure of a large commercial vessel since 2012. They later released the vessel and its Sri Lankan crew without conditions, Somali officials said at the time.

Pirates in late March also seized a fishing trawler, which police warned could be used for further piracy.

Dryad Maritime, the maritime safety company in Britain, is warning its clients to stay at least 100 nautical miles away from the so-called Socotra gap over piracy concerns.

“The fact they’ve taken three now in a row is an indicator or a warning of a growing problem” Brooks said. “I don’t think they are going to stop doing this.”

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which coordinates shipping in the Gulf of Aden area, said it had received information that a dhow had been hijacked “in the vicinity of Socotra (Island).”

It named the vessel as Al Kausar and said it had been en route from Dubai to the port of Bosaso in northern Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland region.

The EU naval force, which patrols off Somalia’s coast as part of an international anti-piracy operation, said on Monday afternoon the dhow had been spotted farther south, off the Somali port of Hobyo.

“An EU Naval Force maritime patrol aircraft has confirmed the exact location of the dhow and has attempted to establish radio communications but without success,” it said in a statement on its website.

“Investigations and operations are ongoing.”

Burhan Warsame, Galmudug region’s minister for ports and sea transport, said the authorities there would not allow the ship to dock in Hobyo, which falls under its jurisdiction.

“We assure you pirates cannot bring it here. We have strong Galmudug forces at Hobyo,” he told Reuters.

Somali pirates hijacked an oil tanker last month, the first such seizure of a vessel since 2012, but released it after a clash with the marine force in Puntland.

Muse Osman Yusuf, district commissioner in the Puntland port of Eyl, said on Monday authorities were ready to confront whoever had seized the Indian dhow.

“We shall not allow it. Puntland maritime police forces have a base here and we shall fight the pirates in case they come,” he told Reuters.

An Indian government official said the 11 crew were all Indian and that officials were in touch with the Somali government.

“This confirms that the pirates still have the ability to go to sea and take vessels, and the international shipping industry needs to take additional precautions,” John Steed of the aid group Oceans Beyond Piracy told Reuters.

In 2011, pirates launched 237 attacks off the coast of Somalia, according to the International Maritime Bureau, and took hundreds of hostages.

Shipping companies responded with security measures such as armed guards, blocking easy entry points to vessels with barbed wire and installing secure panic rooms.

In a separate incident, UKMTO said on its website that early on Monday six skiffs had approached a vessel in the southern Red Sea and that ladders and hooks were sighted.

Armed guards on board the vessel took up positions and the skiffs departed, leaving the vessel unharmed, UKTMO said.

Somalis have been angered by a recent influx of foreign fishermen into their waters, some of whom have been given licenses to operate there by the Somali government.

Experts said ship owners were becoming lax after a long period of calm, and that some were using a route known as the Socotra Gap, between Somalia and Socotra Island, regardless of the piracy risks, to save time and cost.