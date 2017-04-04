Japan agency opens database on trash in ocean’s greatest depths

The Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology on Monday opened online its new Deep-Sea Debris Database, which features videos and images of trash taken in deep waters, including by its Shinkai 6500 manned research submarine.

The agency posts on its websites images of the deep sea taken by manned or unmanned research submarines since it launched the operations of its Shinkai 2000 manned research submarine in 1982.

The agency compiled the database by selecting videos and images of trash from its vast archive, which also covers land features and creatures in the deep sea.

In the database, a total of 1,788 videos and images are registered in the trash category.

Users can search for and narrow down objects by criteria, including trash type, location and water depth.

The agency hopes to increase the number of entries in the database in stages by looking into unanalyzed material.

The current entries include an image of a mannequin head found at a depth of over 6,000 meters in the Japan Trench and plastic bags over 10,000 meters deep in the Mariana Trench.

There is concern that deep-sea creatures might eat such trash by mistake, the agency said.

“I want people to know that trash at sea not only floats ashore but affects the sea at depths of 10,000 meters,” said Hideaki Saito, acting leader of the agency’s information disclosure group.

The English version of the database is available at “www.godac.jamstec.go.jp/catalog/dsdebris/e/index.html“.