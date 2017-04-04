Nikkei hits two-month closing low on yen’s ascent

The benchmark Nikkei average fell back to hit its lowest finish in more than two months on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Tuesday, weighed down by the yen’s rise.

The 225-issue Nikkei average fell 172.98 points, or 0.91 percent, to close at 18,810.25, the lowest level on a closing basis since Jan. 24. On Monday, the key market gauge gained 73.97 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended down 12.49 points, or 0.82 percent, at 1,504.54, after rising 4.43 points the previous day.

The Tokyo market opened weaker, following sluggish U.S. and major European equities overnight. The dollar’s fall below ¥111 also pushed down the market, prompting selling of export-oriented issues, such as automakers.

In the afternoon, the market accelerated its downswing, led by index futures. The Nikkei average briefly dived nearly 280 points in the middle of the afternoon session.

Worries grew about a possible further rise of the yen amid increasing risk-averse sentiment in the wake of a metro explosion in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Monday, brokers said.

“If the dollar falls below ¥110, hopes could fade for an improvement in corporate earnings,” which in turn would likely push down stock prices further, an official of a major securities firm said.

“There was no positive factor in and outside Japan today,” said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co., referring to the Russian explosion and media reports about a possible further delay in the release of troubled electronics and machinery maker Toshiba’s earnings report for April-December last year.

Rapid drops of stocks listed on the TSE Mothers and Jasdaq markets, chiefly for startups, also helped dampen sentiment, especially among individual investors, Tabei added.

In addition, uncertainties over the course of U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic policy measures and the political situation in Europe continued to weigh on the Tokyo market, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

Tabei said, “Investors are awaiting possible market-moving incentives, such as corporate earnings announcements in the United States, as well as in Japan.”

Falling issues overwhelmed rising ones 1,620 to 325 in the TSE’s first section, while 67 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 2.260 billion shares from Monday’s 2.015 billion shares.

Automakers Toyota, Honda and Nissan, technology giant Hitachi, electronics parts producer Murata Manufacturing and other exporters were downbeat due to the stronger yen.

Mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho also met with selling, along with insurers Tokio Marine and Dai-ichi Life.

Toshiba plunged 9.38 percent on worries about a possible delisting.

Also on the minus side were clothing chain operator Fast Retailing, mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and game-maker Nintendo.

By contrast, railway operator JR Tokai and mobile phone carriers KDDI and NTT Docomo were buoyant.

Drugmakers Shionogi and Takeda, retailer Seven & I Holdings and power firms Chubu Electric and Kansai Electric also attracted buying.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average plunged 230 points to end at 18,820.