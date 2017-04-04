Dollar sags below ¥110.50 in Tokyo on Russia subway blast

The dollar slipped below ¥110.50 in Tokyo trading on Tuesday, as the yen attracted safe-haven demand in the wake of a deadly blast in a subway train in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Monday.

At 5 p.m. the dollar stood at ¥110.47-47, down from ¥111.42-42 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.0650-0650, down from $1.0666-0667, and at ¥117.65-66, down from ¥118.85-86.

The dollar was weak around ¥110.70 in early trading, after being hit by selling in overnight trading overseas, where market players became risk-averse following the explosion in St. Petersburg, which killed more than 10 people and injured dozens.

In the aftermath of the subway attack, European and U.S. stock prices lost ground, with the U.S. long-term interest rates falling to a one-month low.

In midmorning trading in Tokyo, the dollar fell to around ¥110.50, dampened by large-lot selling, a currency broker said.

After rebounding above ¥110.70 thanks mainly to buybacks, the dollar came under renewed selling and dropped below ¥110.40 as Tokyo stocks extended losses.

“There are no dollar-positive factors for now,” an official of a major Japanese bank said, adding, “The dollar may lose further ground.”

The greenback has also been weighed down by caution before a two-day summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Palm Beach in Florida from Thursday, market sources said.