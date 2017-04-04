USJ rewrote visitor record while Tokyo Disney resort saw drop in 2016

The number of visitors to Universal Studios Japan in the city of Osaka in fiscal 2016 rose by 700,000 from the previous year to 14.6 million, hitting a record high for the third straight year, its operator said Monday.

New attractions and events to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the theme park contributed to the visitor increase in the year that ended on Friday, USJ Co. said.

Meanwhile, Oriental Land Co., the operator of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, said the same day that the combined number of visitors to the two theme parks in Chiba Prefecture dropped 0.6 percent to 30,004,000 in fiscal 2016, down for the second consecutive year.

Although events to mark the 15th anniversary of DisneySea drew a crowd, a series of typhoons and many rainy days in the summer led to the worse overall visitor figure, a public relations official said.