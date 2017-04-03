At least 10 people may have been killed in Russia metro blast, evacuations underway: report

An explosion in the St. Petersburg metro system on Monday has killed at least 10 people, according to “preliminary information,” Russian news agency TASS reported.

A witness saw eight ambulances near the Sennaya Ploshchad metro station.

Another agency, RIA Novosti, said there appeared to have been blasts at two metro stations.

Three metro stations have been closed, local media outlet Fontanka reported.

The subway’s administration says several stations in the northern Russian city have been closed and that an evacuation is under way.

Social media users posted photographs from one subway station in the city center, showing people lying on the floor and a train with a mangled door nearby.

Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the explosion. Putin is visiting the city Monday and is expected to hold talks with the Belarusian president later in the day.