Poll of app followers puts Aomori fans on top in terms of cherry blossom-viewers

Residents in Aomori Prefecture seem to cherish sakura cherry blossoms more than their counterparts elsewhere in Japan, according to a survey on sakura-viewing by weather forecast company Weathernews Inc.

The survey was conducted on members of the firm’s smartphone apps. In the ranking of the members’ planned individual spending for cherry blossom-viewing parties, those in the northern prefecture came out on top, at ¥3,167. Members in adjacent Iwate Prefecture ranked second at ¥2,919.

Aomori members ranked close to the top in another question, ranking third for time spent viewing cherry blossoms, at 2.3 hours, and fourth for time spent holding sites in advance of viewing parties at crowded venues, at 5.1 hours.

Members in Gifu Prefecture came first in time spent holding a viewing site, at 6.2 hours, followed by those in Hiroshima Prefecture, at 5.6 hours.

On the question of how many times they want to hold sakura-viewing parties, members in Yamagata came first at 2.2 times, followed by those in Saga, Akita and Toyama prefectures.

Okinawa members were listed as the lowest in the ranking of spending as well as in the number of viewing parties. Some recipients replied that Okinawans do not have a habit of holding sakura-viewing parties and instead merely enjoy seeing the blossoms.

The survey offered multiple-choice answers, and the number of recipients depended on the questionnaire, ranging from 7,500 to 9,700.