Recalled in ‘comfort women’ row, Japanese ambassador to return to South Korea Tuesday

Japan’s ambassador to South Korea, who was recalled in January amid an ongoing diplomatic row over “comfort women,” will return to Seoul on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.

The dispute centers on the installation of statues in various locations symbolizing Korean women who were forced to work in Japanese wartime military brothels.

Ambassador Yasumasa Nagamine was recalled on Jan. 9 after a new statue was installed by a citizens’ group near Japan’s consulate in Busan. Tokyo claims the action violates a 2015 bilateral agreement aimed at resolving the issue.

Kishida said the decision was prompted by the “need for close information-sharing at a high level and for close communication with the South Korean government” in addressing North Korea’s nuclear and missile development programs.

Kishida added that Japan should prepare for South Korea’s May 9 presidential election.

Kishida acknowledged that the recall did not result in the removal of the statue, despite Tokyo repeatedly calling on South Korea to fully implement the 2015 deal, which said the two countries would “finally and irreversibly” resolve the comfort women issue.

Nagamine will meet with South Korea’s Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn after his return and urge the South Korean government to uphold the deal, Kishida said.

A senior South Korean Foreign Ministry official on Monday expressed a wish that the ambassador’s return to Seoul would promote bilateral communication.

“We hope Ambassador (Yasumasa) Nagamine’s return to his post will better facilitate communication between the two countries,” the official said.