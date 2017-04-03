Abe-Xi meeting likely to be on agenda of high-level foreign affairs officials’ talks this week

Japan and China are arranging a meeting of senior foreign affairs officials in Tokyo this week with an eye to realizing talks between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Xi Jinping in July, diplomatic sources said Sunday.

Behind the move is Tokyo’s desire to go hand-in-hand with Beijing in stopping North Korea’s nuclear and missile development, which it believes has reached “a new level of threat,” the sources said.

Kong Xuanyou, China’s assistant foreign minister who is considered a major candidate to be Beijing’s next ambassador to Japan, is expected to visit Tokyo and meet Takeo Akiba, deputy foreign minister for political affairs, they said.

The two sides will discuss how to steer strained bilateral relations and a possible meeting between Abe and Xi on the margins of a summit of Group of 20 major economies in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7-8.

Akiba and Kong are also likely to discuss when to convene a trilateral summit between Japan, China and South Korea, which Tokyo is scheduled to chair, and a possible visit to Japan by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Abe and Xi last met in Lima, Peru, in November, when they agreed that greater efforts should be made to improve relations as the two countries mark the 45th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties in the fall of this year.

Abe wants to take advantage of the milestone to eventually hold a bilateral summit either in Japan or China so as to impress on the world that relations between the two neighbors have made strides.

But it remains to be seen whether Abe’s scenario will materialize due to differences such as a territorial spat over the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

On the North Korean nuclear and missile issue, Akiba and Kong are likely to confirm bilateral cooperation in preventing Pyongyang from taking any provocative action, based on the Chinese official’s talks with the reclusive country’s vice foreign minister, Ri Kil Song, in Beijing on March 1, the sources said.

Since 2006, North Korea has carried out five nuclear tests along with numerous ballistic missile tests. Another nuclear test or an intercontinental ballistic missile test could be carried out soon.

A Japan hand at the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Kong is responsible for Japan policy under Foreign Minister Wang Yi. If he makes the trip as planned, it will be his first visit to Japan since he attended vice foreign ministerial talks here in February last year.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda met Kong in China in mid-March and affirmed the need to deal squarely with outstanding bilateral issues.