Amid North Korean saber rattling, Japan, South Korea, U.S. hold joint anti-submarine drills

Japan, South Korea and the U.S. on Monday kicked off the first joint anti-submarine warfare drill involving the three countries amid North Korea’s growing submarine-launched ballistic missile threat, Seoul’s Defense Ministry and the Maritime Self-Defense Force said.

The three-day drill was being held in the waters between Japan and South Korea near the island of Jeju and was aimed at developing an “effective response” by the three nations to the North’s submarine activities, especially its improving SLBM capabilities, the South’s Defense Ministry said.

The MSDF said in a statement that the drill to “bolster tactical cooperation” involved the helicopter-carrying Sawagiri destroyer. South Korea sent its own destroyer and helicopter while the U.S. dispatched an Aegis-equipped destroyer and a P-3C Orion patrol plane.

The three navies’ vessels will “search, detect and track a mock submarine, and exchange relevant information,” the South Korean Defense Ministry said.

“The anti-submarine training of the three countries is the first since it was discussed in their Defense Trilateral Talks in December,” the Yonhap news agency reported the ministry as saying.

The move comes amid reports that the North is apparently preparing for another nuclear test and just weeks after its latest attempt to launch a missile.

The reclusive country is seeking to miniaturize nuclear warheads to fit onto its missiles, and SLBMs have emerged as a major concern for Japan and as a potential second-strike capability that allows it to retaliate against any attack.

In August, a ballistic missile North Korea fired from a submarine flew 500 km over the Sea of Japan into the waters inside Japan’s air defense identification zone.

Tokyo has increased its cooperation with Washington and Seoul over the concerns.

In November, Japan and South Korea inked an agreement to share military intelligence on North Korea amid Pyongyang’s ramped-up nuclear and missile programs. The general security of military information agreement (GSOMIA) was widely seen as a breakthrough between the historical rivals and U.S. allies amid the North’s saber rattling.

Together with the U.S., the two countries have beefed-up their defense cooperation, including through ballistic missile detection and via tracking drills.

On March 14, the three dispatched high-tech Aegis missile-defense ships to the same area where the North had lobbed four missiles into waters off Japan’s coast just over a week earlier. Pyongyang called those launches a dress rehearsal for strikes on U.S. military bases in Japan.