Tokyo stocks rebound on improved business sentiment

Stocks turned higher on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Monday as business sentiment improved among large Japanese manufacturers in the Bank of Japan’s latest tankan survey.

The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 73.97 points, or 0.39 percent, to end at 18,983.23. On Friday, the key market gauge lost 153.96 points, marking the lowest finish since Feb. 9.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished up 4.43 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,517.03, after shedding 14.99 points the previous trading day.

Buying took the upper hand from the beginning of Monday’s trading as the BOJ’s quarterly survey in March, released just before the opening bell, showed that the diffusion index gauging large manufacturers’ views on their current business conditions improved for the second consecutive quarter, brokers said.

The Dow Jones industrial average’s fall on Friday and the yen’s strength against the dollar somewhat capped the market’s topside, but buybacks and buying on dips after the market’s recent falls pushed up stocks in late trading, with the Nikkei average briefly retaking 19,000, brokers said.

“Although the BOJ survey results fell short of market expectations, the improvement in business sentiment helped prompt buying on dips,” said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

The headline DI for large manufacturers’ current business conditions stood at 12, lower than a median forecast of 14 in a Jiji Press poll of 21 economic research institutes but was up from 10 in the previous tankan survey.

The market was also supported by buybacks apparently by Japanese institutional investors on the first trading day of the new fiscal year after a wave of selling late last week, Ota added.

An official of another securities firm said that with large manufacturers’ average assumed dollar exchange rate for fiscal 2017 standing at ¥108.43, against ¥107.30 for fiscal 2016, in the BOJ survey, expectations grew for an improvement in corporate earnings.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,087 to 804 in the TSE’s first section, while 121 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 2.02 billion shares from Friday’s 2.22 billion shares.

Mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing, both heavy weights of the Nikkei average, attracted buying.

Construction firm Obayashi, Morinaga Milk, food-maker Maruha Nichiro and drugmaker Otsuka Holdings were also buoyant.

Other major winners included game-maker Nintendo, automaker Toyota and semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron.

By contrast, financial issues, such as mega-bank group Mitsubish UFJ and insurer Dai-ichi Life, met with selling after their U.S. peers lost ground in the New York market on Friday.

Embattled electronics- and machinery-maker Toshiba dived 5.47 percent on worries about another possible postponement of the release of its earnings report for April-December last year.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average was up 140 points at 19,050.