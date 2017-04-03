Dollar weaker around ¥111.40 in Tokyo

The dollar was weaker around ¥111.40 in Tokyo trading late Monday, dampened chiefly by position-adjustment selling.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.42-42, down from ¥111.78-79 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.0666-0667, down from $1.0690-0692, and at ¥118.85-86, down from ¥119.51-58.

After rising to around ¥111.50 in early trading, the dollar slipped below ¥111.20 following the release of weaker-than expected results of the Bank of Japan’s tankan quarterly business sentiment survey for March.

The diffusion index measuring large manufacturers’ views on their current business conditions came to 12, against a median forecast of 14 among 21 economic research institutes polled by Jiji Press.

The dollar extended losses after Tokyo stocks shed some of their early gains. But the dollar rose back above ¥111.40 later as Tokyo stocks showed some resilience.

“The dollar attracted buying on dips once it neared to ¥111,” an official of a currency brokerage firm said.

Still, the dollar’s topside was capped by remarks by Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley, market sources said.

In a television interview on Friday, Dudley said that there is no need for the U.S. Federal Reserve to rush to tighten monetary policy.

In late hours, the dollar approached ¥111.60 but fell back soon due to a lack of incentives to stimulate further buying, market sources said.

The dollar-yen rate is expected to be range-bound at current levels until a planned two-day summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping from Thursday, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.