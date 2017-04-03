BOJ’s ‘tankan’ report shows big manufacturers’ sentiment up amid robust exports

Business sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers improved in March from three months earlier, with a global economic recovery and a weaker yen bolstering the country’s exports, the Bank of Japan’s tankan survey showed Monday.

The key index measuring confidence among companies such as carmakers and electronics firms stood at plus 12, up 2 points from the December survey. But the result was weaker than the average market forecast of plus 15 in a Kyodo News poll.

The report, a quarterly survey of more than 10,000 companies, is closely watched for being the broadest indicator of how Japan Inc. is faring. It showed that businesses had estimated a weaker yen for the just ended fiscal year.

Since the U.S. presidential election in November, the yen has plunged around 10 percent against the dollar, amid growing speculation that the interest rate gap between Japan and the United States may widen further. While the BOJ maintains its monetary easing, the Federal Reserve is looking at an interest rate hike.

A falling yen usually supports the country’s export-oriented economy by making Japanese products cheaper abroad and bolsters the value of overseas revenues in yen terms.

Japanese companies expect the dollar to average ¥108.43 for the current fiscal year , which started Saturday.

“While today’s tankan survey showed that business conditions for large manufacturers did not improve as much as most had anticipated, the survey suggests that growth will remain strong for now,” Marcel Thieliant, senior Japan economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note.

The index for large non-manufacturers, including the services sectors, was plus 20, up 2 points from the previous survey and matches the forecast of plus 20.

The diffusion indexes represent the percentage of companies reporting favorable business conditions minus the percentage reporting unfavorable ones.

Confidence among small- and mid-size firms also strengthened in the latest survey.

The BOJ’s report is likely to take some pressure off the central bank to launch more easing measures when its policy makers meet later this month.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe swept to power in late 2012 on a pledge to cement a lasting recovery with a growth plan eponymously dubbed Abenomics.

The scheme — a mix of aggressive monetary easing and huge government spending along with reforms to the economy — stoked a stock market rally as it weakened the yen and fattened corporate profits, but the effect on the wider economy has been less dramatic.