Robbers blow up armored vehicle to steal cash cargo in South Africa

South African police say they are hunting for a gang of armed robbers who blew up an armored cash-in-transit truck in busy traffic in Johannesburg.

The culprits escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police spokesman Lungelo Dlamini said Sunday that police recovered the two vehicles used in the heist and are hunting for the suspects but no arrests have been made so far.

A police statement said the robbers shot out the tires of the armored truck shortly before noon Saturday as it was traveling toward Johannesburg’s international airport. The guards were forced out of the vehicle before the robbers blew up the van in order to get the cash.

Police said the gang took an undisclosed amount of money in cash boxes and one of the guard’s firearms.