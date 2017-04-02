Fox News, star commentator O’Reilly reportedly paid $13 million to silence women who alleged sexual harassment

Bill O’Reilly, a star Fox News commentator, has been accused of harassment by at least five women associated with the network, resulting in multimillion-dollar payouts, The New York Times reported Saturday.

It said Fox and O’Reilly had paid the five women a total of $13 million in exchange for their silence and agreeing not to pursue litigation against the news channel, a favorite among conservatives.

While two of the cases were previously known, the Times said it had unearthed three more cases of harassment, two of a sexual nature and one alleging abusive behavior by O’Reilly.

The five women either worked for or made appearances on his program, “The O’Reilly Factor,” or were staffers on other Fox programs.

The women mostly accused O’Reilly of using his powerful position at Fox to pressure them for sexual favors.

In a carefully worded statement posted on his website, O’Reilly did not actually deny any of the allegations, but said his prominence made him “vulnerable to lawsuits from individuals who want me to pay them to avoid negative publicity.”

He noted that “in my more than 20 years at Fox News Channel, no one has ever filed a complaint about me with the Human Resources Department, even on the anonymous hotline.”

O’Reilly, who is 67, is one of the most prominent faces on American television.

“The O’Reilly Factor” was the most-watched cable news program of the first quarter of 2017, attracting an average of more than 3.9 million viewers.

The Times story comes less than a year after Roger Ailes resigned as the Fox News chief executive following accusations from several women that he had sexually harassed them. In November, then-Fox anchor Megyn Kelly described similar encounters, which Ailes denied.