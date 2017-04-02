Record 66% of public satisfied with society: survey

A record 65.9 percent of the public is satisfied with society as a whole, though growing numbers are concerned about Japan’s direction in foreign and defense policy, a government survey revealed over the weekend.

The satisfaction rate rose 3.9 points from the previous survey last year and set a new high for the second consecutive year. The Cabinet Office started the study in 2009.

On the other hand, 33.3 percent of the respondents said they were not satisfied, though the dissatisfaction rate fell 3.9 points to the lowest level on record.

According to the results, 43.2 percent of respondents were content with high-quality living conditions, 27.0 percent with systems that allow people to remain healthy both mentally and physically, and 17.8 percent with environments in which people are encouraged to be more ambitious and study more.

These figures were almost unchanged from the previous survey.

Among Japan’s unsatisfactory aspects, 43.0 percent listed living on tight budgets without prospects for better earnings, followed by 35.5 percent who underlined the difficulties young people now face in becoming economically independent. Although the two figures declined 1.4 points and 1.6 points, respectively, the ratio of people who said that child-rearing is becoming tougher rose 0.2 point to 28.7 percent.

The Cabinet Office conducted the survey from Jan. 19 to Feb. 5, covering 10,000 people 18 or older across the nation. Of those polled, 59.9 percent gave valid answers.

The survey also found that 34.6 percent of all valid responses rated government policies as reflecting public opinion, up 4.7 points.

Asked to pick policy areas seen as moving in the right direction, 31.4 percent cited medical care and welfare, up 2.2 points, and 22.0 percent picked public security, also up 2.2 points.

Conversely, a record 28.2 percent, up 4.0 points, said defense policy is moving in the wrong direction, while 26.7 percent of the respondents said the same thing about Japan’s foreign policy, up 8.1 percent.