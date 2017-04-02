Kanagawa, Yamaguchi aquariums cut ties with body that banned dolphins caught in Taiji drive hunts

Two aquariums in Japan said Sunday they canceled their membership of the Japanese Association of Zoos and Aquariums due to the organization’s decision to no longer allow the acquisition of dolphins caught in controversial drive hunts off the town of Taiji in Wakayama Prefecture.

Enoshima Aquarium in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, and Shimonoseki Marine Science Museum Kaikyokan, in Yamaguchi Prefecture, said they withdrew from JAZA on Friday because of opposition to the decision made in May 2015.

JAZA banned its members from acquiring Taiji dolphins after the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums urged the Japanese association not to take animals caught in the drive hunts amid international outcry that the practice is cruel. JAZA was threatened with expulsion from the global body.

The decision left the 89 zoos and 63 aquariums that belong to JAZA with no choice but to stop taking dolphins from Taiji.

Enoshima Aquarium said it withdrew in order to maintain its relationship with the local fishermen’s union in Taiji, allowing it to continue its cetacean breeding research there. Shimonoseki Kaikyokan said it cannot accept JAZA’s decision as the organization believes drive hunting of dolphins is a legitimate practice.

Despite now being able to acquire dolphins from Taiji, neither aquarium said it has any immediate plans to do so.

“We are sorry to hear that the aquariums are withdrawing their membership,” a JAZA official said.

In reference to Enoshima Aquarium’s reasoning for withdrawing, the official said, “There are ways to breed and we have been focusing on (promoting with members) such methods at our study sessions.”

A whale museum in Taiji also withdrew from the national association in September 2015 over the ban.

In making the decision, JAZA said that although the Japanese association believes the dolphin drive hunting is “not cruel,” it will shift members’ focus to dolphin breeding in captivity.

The international body suspended JAZA’s membership in April 2015, citing a violation of its Code of Ethics and Animal Welfare, and said it would expel the Japanese body unless the situation was rectified by May that year. JAZA’s members voted 99 to 43 to remain a part of the world body

If expelled, zoos and aquariums in Japan would have faced difficulty in seeking international cooperation in the breeding of rare animals, among other issues.

But remaining in the global body and halting the acceptance of Taiji dolphins has proved problematic for aquariums that are unable to breed dolphins.