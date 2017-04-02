Aichi city’s mortuary preparations help it get ahead of next disaster

When large-scale natural disasters strike, authorities often have their hands full with search and rescue operations and damage control.

At the same time, securing places to store the bodies of the dead so they can be handed over to their families is an important task that does not draw much attention.

According to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, municipal, town and village governments are responsible for preparing the infrastructure and setting the procedures for handling human remains during disasters, based on wide-area cremation plans worked out by their prefectural governments.

But preparations have not always been adequate because municipal governments need to collaborate with their police and fire departments, said an official of the ministry’s Environmental Health Division.

To that end, the city of Tahara, in Aichi Prefecture, started conducting mortuary-preparation drills three years ago based on a scenario whereby a massive Pacific Ocean tsunami is unleashed by a mega-quake in the Nankai Trough. The goal is to practice the transportation and storage of large numbers of corpses.

“We hope to ensure that families receive the remains of their loved ones in a clean condition,” a municipal official said.

The government of Tahara took its cue from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that devastated coastal communities in northeastern Japan.

According to officials in Natori, Miyagi Prefecture, the transportation of human remains proved problematic at the time because some corpses had been damaged before cremation.

An official in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, said the city’s top priority is shelter.

“Securing evacuation shelters for survivors takes all of our effort,” the official said, suggesting that many other municipalities also have little leeway to give adequate thought to mortuaries.

The Tahara Municipal Government expects to log up to 1,500 deaths from a major earthquake. Driven by a sense of crisis, a municipal staffer visited Natori in 2013 to learn about their procedures for body storage and cremation.

“I realized that preserving the dignity of the deceased and cremating their remains smoothly will help their families get back on their feet with relative peace of mind,” the civil servant said.

Tahara has prepared mortuary space for some 700 bodies and plans to rent space from temples and shrines if there is a shortage. Thanks to its efforts, it is one of the best prepared cities, towns or villages in the nation.

Last October, about 45 people, including Tahara City Hall employees and Aichi Prefectural Police officers, took part in an exercise involving mortuary operations.

At a designated facility, a funeral worker simulated cleaning a human body that had undergone examination by a coroner. After offering a silent prayer, the worker, 62, said, “I’d like to take as much time as possible to clean them.”

City officials selected a crematorium for the body and participants playing the role of the family of the deceased attended the removal of the body, completing the process.

“City hall personnel may also suffer in a disaster,” the female staffer said. “I hope every participant in the drill will be able to take a leadership role (in caring for human remains).”