Professor detained by Chinese authorities returns home to Australia

The lawyer for a Sydney-based professor who was prevented from leaving China said Sunday that his client has been allowed to return to Australia, apparently bringing closure to an incident that raised concerns about the safety of conducting academic research in China.

The barring of associate professor Feng Chongyi from leaving the country had prompted diplomatic appeals from Australia and an open letter to China’s leaders from dozens of academics.

Feng’s lawyer, Chen Jinxue, said Feng flew home from the southern city of Guangzhou on Saturday night after a final round of questioning by security agents from the southwestern province of Yunnan, where Feng had traveled to during his most recent visit.

“By request of the state security department, I am unable to discuss the contents of the discussions,” Chen said by telephone. Chen said that while Feng was not able to leave China, he had never been in formal detention.

Feng told reporters in Australia on Sunday that he wasn’t sure why he was allowed to leave China, but suspected international pressure may have played a role. He said he was unable to discuss the details of his experience.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement that the government welcomed the news of Feng’s return.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said last week that her government had been making representations on Feng’s behalf despite the long-term Australian resident not having Australian citizenship.

The reasons Feng was barred from leaving were never clear. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Thursday that Chinese law enforcement authorities acted “while performing duties of safeguarding national security.”

Feng had been wrapping up a three-week trip researching human rights lawyers. Since July 2015, Chinese authorities have questioned or detained hundreds of activists and independent legal professionals as part of a crackdown on civil society under President Xi Jinping.

Some of the lawyers have been labeled threats to national security.