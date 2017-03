FBI releases 9/11 Pentagon photos

The FBI has released photographs showing the devastation that faced first responders after al-Qaida crashed a passenger jet into the building on Sept. 11, 2001.

Twenty-seven pictures from that day depict the crushed walls, blazing fires and eviscerated interiors of the seat of the U.S. Department of Defense.

The American Airlines jet that struck the Pentagon was one of four airliners that were hijacked by al-Qaida teams and used as weapons in the deadliest terrorist attack ever on U.S. soil.

When the Pentagon was hit, two other airliners had already been flown into New York’s World Trade Center; the fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after passengers rose up against the hijackers.

Flight 77 out of Dulles International Airport slammed into the Pentagon’s western wall, killing all 64 people on the plane, including the five hijackers, and 125 on the ground.

One poignant shot shows an American flag tangled in concrete-and-rebar wreckage being cleared by a tractor.

Another shows rescuers crouched as a blaze consumes part of west side of the building.

In another, helmeted and gas-masked rescuers watch as a dog sniffs the rubble in the search for survivors and bodies.

In all, nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks, most of them at the World Trade Center.