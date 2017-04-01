Trump tells officials to review causes of U.S. trade deficits

President Donald Trump directed trade officials Friday to conduct what will be the first country-by-country, product-by-product review of the causes of U.S. trade deficits, apparently targeting major trading partners such as China and Japan.

The action, instigated in one of a pair of executive orders signed by the president, is part of the U.S. administration’s efforts to address what it says are unfair trade practices of U.S. trading partners and reduce U.S. deficits.

China, Japan and other countries with which the United States incurs hefty deficits will be subject to the investigation, a move that came ahead of a first meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next week and the first round of a high-level economic dialogue between the United States and Japan in mid-April.

The second order directs officials to step up the collection of anti-dumping and countervailing duties that are levied against illegally subsidized foreign products.

Speaking to reporters before signing the orders, Trump said the actions will “set the stage for a great revival of American manufacturing.”

Trump, who has pledged to promote “fair” trade under his “America First” mantra, said he will defend American industry and create a level playing field for American workers.

The Commerce Department and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) will undertake the study on U.S. trade deficits and report the findings to Trump in 90 days.

With the findings, the administration may press China, Japan and other trade partners to further open their markets for U.S. goods and services.

In its annual report on foreign trade barriers released earlier Friday, the USTR criticized the two countries over trade practices and market access barriers.

In the 2017 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers, the USTR rebuked Japan over “the existence of substantial market access barriers” against U.S. agricultural products and “a variety of nontariff barriers” against American automobiles.

The report pointed to Japan’s “highly regulated and nontransparent” importation and distribution system for imported rice, saying such a system “limits the ability of U.S. exporters to meaningfully access Japan’s consumers.”

It quoted industry research as saying that Japanese consumers would buy high-quality U.S. rice if it were more readily available.

Although Japan is the fourth-largest market for U.S. agricultural products, the United States is unhappy with market access to the country, the report said, citing “high tariffs” on grains, sugar, citrus, wine, dairy and a variety of processed foods.

Aside from farm products, the report said Washington has expressed “strong concerns” about the lack of access to Tokyo’s automotive market for American automakers.

“A variety of non-tariff barriers impede access to Japan’s automotive market,” it said, citing issues relating to certification, “unique” standards and testing protocols, as well as “hindrances” to the development of distribution and service networks.

The USTR also criticized China’s “massive excess capacity” in the steel and aluminum sectors propelled by state industrial polices and financial support.

The resulting over-production and increased exports distorts global markets and hurt U.S. producers and workers in both the U.S. market and third country markets where U.S. exports compete with Chinese exports, it said.

Referring to the review of U.S. deficits, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday that officials will study to what extent U.S. deficits have been caused by “cheating” trade practices and currency misalignment by other countries, as well as asymmetrical treatment of tax systems by the World Trade Organization.

The officials will also review the effects on the deficits of free trade agreements that have failed to produce the benefits that were forecast, Ross said in a briefing previewing the order.

As of last year, China incurred $347 billion worth of trade surplus with the United States, followed by Japan with $69 billion, Germany with $65 billion and Mexico with $63 billion. Other Asian economies also generated surpluses with the United States, with Vietnam having a surplus of $32 billion and South Korea of $28 billion.

Several economists said it is unlikely the planned report will address the broader economic forces behind the trade imbalance, since it will track trade deficits country-by-country and product-by-product. And the order on trade duties appears to duplicate the standards of a trade enforcement act signed into law by then-President Barack Obama in 2016, according to congressional staff.

“It seems like there is less here than meets the eye,” said Robert Scott, director of trade and manufacturing policy research at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute. In remarks in the Oval Office, Trump said he had seen the situation first-hand as he traveled the country how bad trade deals had hurt American workers.

“The jobs and wealth have been stripped from our country,” he said, vowing to bring that to an end. “We’re bringing manufacturing and jobs back to our country.” The president had been expected to sign the orders after giving his remarks, but left before he had. A White House official said he signed the orders later.