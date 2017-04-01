Knife-wielding man injures three in attack on child care facility in Oita

A knife-wielding man injured a 9-year-old boy and two teachers Friday at a child care facility in Usa, Oita Prefecture, before being subdued, police and firefighters said.

None of the injuries was life-threatening, they said.

Kenta Iba, 32, was restrained by police and arrested near the Yokkaichi Kodomoen facility in Usa, Oita Prefecture.

The boy, a third-grader, suffered bruises to his face after Iba hit him with a bamboo sword, while the female teachers, one in her 40s and the other in her 70s, were slashed with a survival knife, which had a 19-cm blade, the fire department said.

The boy was among 27 elementary school students staying at the facility during spring break, according to the city. More than 20 facility personnel were also there.

Iba, an unemployed resident living near the facility, shouted something upon entering the school, according to the police. Investigators will study whether he is mentally competent to be held responsible for his actions.

Wearing a helmet covering his face, the attacker brandished a knife as he ran after the fleeing children and teachers.

The victims got help from three workers at a welfare facility near the school, officials at the facility and police said.

Iba panicked and fled the scene before being apprehended.