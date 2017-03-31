BooBoo the missing California cat found in Canada 2½ years later

A cat that went missing in California 2½ years ago has shown up far away in Canada.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that BooBoo the cat went missing in August 2014 in Watsonville, California. Last week, the tabby showed up in southeastern Canada, about 3,000 miles (4,800 km) from home.

When BooBoo arrived at Guelph Humane Society in Ontario, she hardly looked like a grizzled traveler.

Guelph Executive Director Adrienne McBride says BooBoo is in “fantastic shape.” In fact, she might need to go on a diet when she gets home.

How did BooBoo reach Canada?

Owner Ashley Aleman suspects BooBoo hitched a ride as she has a habit of jumping into cars. The cat was identified by a microchip.

Animal protection officers will carry the cat across the border Friday.