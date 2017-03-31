Woman arrested after hitting Capitol Police cruiser says she tried to run down officers

A 20-year-old woman who got into a confrontation with police near the U.S. Capitol, resulting in shots being fired, cursed at police and said she had tried to run officers over, according to a court document made public Thursday.

The document was released after the woman’s first appearance in federal court, where she was ordered held in jail until an April 4 hearing. Prosecutors charged the woman as Mia K. Hill. They said her alias is Taleah Everett, the name police gave reporters Wednesday and the name she herself gave in court.

According to an affidavit filed with the court, Hill came to the attention of United States Capitol Police on Wednesday morning after she drove through a red light near the U.S. Capitol, nearly hitting two pedestrians. Hill then repeatedly ignored police officers’ attempts to get her to stop, at one point extending her middle finger at an officer and at another, hitting a police cruiser and another vehicle, the affidavit says.

Hill was ultimately stopped by barricades imbedded in the road that were raised, according to the affidavit. Surrounded by officers, Hill attempted to reverse, hitting the cruiser again and coming close to officers. As she drove into the cruiser, two officers fired. No one was injured.

According to the affidavit, Hill spat and cursed at officers, yelling, “I was up here yesterday trying to run you (obscenity) over!” The Capitol remained open during the incident but streets in the area were closed for several hours.

Hill, who prosecutors say has no fixed address, is charged with four counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding a federal police officer with a dangerous weapon. She’s also charged with destruction of property and fleeing a law enforcement officer.

At Thursday’s court hearing prosecutor Laura Crane asked the judge for a mental health screening to evaluate Hill’s competency. Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather declined to grant one after the federal public defender appointed to represent Hill, Tony Miles, said he had seen no reason to question Hill’s competency.

Miles declined comment on the case after the hearing.