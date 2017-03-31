Vietnamese born as conjoined twin to become visiting professor at Hiroshima International University

A Vietnamese man who was born as a conjoined twin and was surgically separated from his twin brother with Japanese help will serve as a visiting professor at Hiroshima International University, the school said Friday.

Nguyen Duc, 36, will assume his post at the Faculty of Health and Welfare of Hiroshima International University effective Saturday. He will visit Japan several times a year to give lectures about his time as a conjoined twin, according to the university. His unusual birth has been blamed on Agent Orange, a toxic defoliant used by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War.

The university in the city of Higashihiroshima decided to offer Duc the position after he met the university’s vice president, Tomiko Kubota, last year and told her he wanted to visit Japan more frequently. The two met in October during Duc’s first trip to Hiroshima.

The university’s public relations division said it hopes the students will be inspired by Duc and learn from him the value of human life, which is essential in studying about welfare.

Born in 1981, Duc underwent surgery to separate him from his conjoined brother in 1988 at age 7. His brother Viet died in 2007 at the age of 26 due to pneumonia and abdominal bleeding.