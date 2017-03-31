Democratic Party to put on virtual-reality show simulating harsh grilling by Renho

The Democratic Party will exhibit in an April event a virtual-reality program that gives participants a glimpse of how it feels to be grilled by DP leader Renho in her trademark harsh questioning style.

According to members of the main opposition party, the game-like VR program will be put on show at the annual Niconico Chokaigi event on April 29-30 in Chiba that will be hosted by video-sharing website operator Dwango Co.

Wearing special goggles, players will find themselves in a virtual room mimicking a parliamentary budget committee room where they can play the role of the prime minister.

Renho will show up and barrage the players in the prime minister’s role with questions such as, “How on Earth did you find the time to play in such a place like this?”

“I hope young people who don’t have a connection with politics will enjoy (the program),” said lawmaker Kensuke Onishi, head of the DP’s Youth Department.

But not all party members are positive about the DP’s unusual move. “Renho is the one who should be cross-questioned about the party’s slumping support rate,” a medium-ranking DP lawmaker said.