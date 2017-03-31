Knife-wielding man injures three in attack on child care facility in Oita

A knife-wielding man injured a 9-year-old boy and two teachers Friday at a child care facility in Usa, Oita Prefecture, before being subdued, police and firefighters said.

None of the injuries was life-threatening, they said.

The boy suffered bruises to his face after the attacker hit him with a bamboo sword, while the female teachers, one in her 40s and the other in her 70s, were slashed by the attacker’s survival knife, which had a 19-cm blade, the fire department said.

The attacker, described as in his 30s, was restrained by the police near the Yokkaichi Kodomoen facility and immediately arrested.

The man has not yet been identified.