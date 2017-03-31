30% of foreign residents suffer discriminatory speech, ministry survey shows

About one in three foreign residents in Japan have experienced racial or discriminatory remarks against them in the past five years, a survey by the Justice Ministry showed Friday.

The survey, in a first for the ministry, polled foreign residents on discrimination in the country, with 29.8 percent responding that they have had such offensive comments directed at them often or sometimes.

Within this group, 53.3 percent said the verbal abuse came from strangers, 38.0 percent cited coworkers — including, bosses, colleagues, subordinates or business partners — and 19.3 percent pointed to neighborhood residents. Multiple responses were allowed in the survey.

“Discriminatory speech and action against foreign people should never be tolerated,” Justice Minister Katsutoshi Kaneda told a news conference.

The ministry will work to increase awareness of consultation services available to foreign residents while also stepping up human rights education for Japanese people, he added.

According to the poll, 39.2 percent felt uncomfortable when they witness hate-speech demonstrations or rallies against foreign nationals, 28.4 percent wonder why such activities are being staged, and 15.9 percent have come to view Japanese people or society negatively.

The survey also revealed that 39.3 percent were barred from housing, 25.0 percent were denied jobs and 19.6 percent were paid lower than Japanese counterparts in the same jobs.

The survey, conducted by mail between Nov. 14 and Dec. 5 last year, canvassed 18,500 foreign residents aged 18 or over in 37 cities and wards in 16 prefectures with relatively large non-Japanese populations, including Ota in Gunma Prefecture, Tokyo’s Minato Ward and Kawasaki in Kanagawa Prefecture. Of those contacted, 23.0 percent responded with valid answers.