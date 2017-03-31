SpaceX poised to launch its first recycled booster
AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – SpaceX is about to launch its first recycled rocket.

The Falcon 9 rocket is on the pad at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, poised for a Thursday evening liftoff. It’s the first time SpaceX founder Elon Musk has tried to fly a salvaged booster. The first stage landed on an ocean platform almost a year ago after a launch for NASA.

SpaceX refurbished and tested the booster, which still has its original engines. It’ll aim for another sea landing once it hoists a broadcasting satellite for the SES (S-E-S) company of Luxembourg.

Longtime customer SES is getting a discount for agreeing to use a recycled rocket, but won’t say how much. Martin Halliwell of SES calls it a “big step” for everyone.

SpaceX looks to save time and money through recycling.

This photo made available by SpaceX on Thursday shows the company's Falcon 9 rocket on Kennedy Space Center's historic Pad 39A in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Its launch, scheduled for Thursday, will be the first time SpaceX launches one of its reused boosters. | SPACEX / VIA AP The reusable main-stage booster from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket makes a successful landing on a platform in the Atlantic Ocean about 185 miles (300 km) off the coast of Florida last April in this handout photo provided by SpaceX. | SPACEX / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

