Tokyo stocks fall further on position-adjustment selling

Stocks lost further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday, pushed down by position-adjustment selling ahead of the weekend.

The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 153.96 points, or 0.81 percent, to close at 18,909.26, the lowest finish since Feb. 9. On Thursday, the key market gauge shed 154.26 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended down 14.99 points, or 0.98 percent, at 1,512.60, after losing 14.48 points the previous day.

Tokyo stocks got off to a firmer start thanks to the yen’s depreciation versus the dollar after the U.S. government announced Thursday an upward revision to gross domestic product data for October-December.

Investors also took heart from brisk U.S. stocks on Thursday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index hitting a record closing high for the first time in about one month.

However, stocks erased earlier gains in the afternoon and sank deeper into negative territory toward the close, weighed down by selling to adjust positions prior to the weekend, brokers said.

Investors stepped up selling stocks “as it was (Japan’s) fiscal year-end today,” said Masashi Itoga of Mito Securities Co.’s Investment Information Department.

Stock prices were also pushed down by “selling (to lock in profits) after the Nikkei average rose above 19,200” in the morning session, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.’s Economic Research Department.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo market drew support from stronger-than-expected Japanese industrial production data for February, announced on Friday morning, brokers said.

Falling issues overwhelmed rising ones 1,677 to 270 in the TSE’s first section, while 65 issues were unchanged.

Trading volume rose to 2.222 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.849 billion shares.

Confectioner Morinaga and beverage maker Morinaga Milk met with heavy selling after their announcement on Thursday that they have terminated talks on integrating their business operations.

Mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui were also downbeat, along with insurers Tokio Marine and Dai-ichi Life.

Other major losers included game maker Nintendo and mobile phone career SoftBank.

By contrast, Toshiba surged 5.78 percent on hefty purchases after shareholders approved on Thursday the company’s proposal to split off its lucrative flash memory business as a separate company and sell a majority stake in it to raise funds that would remedy its balance sheet, battered by heavy losses in its U.S. nuclear operations, brokers said.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average fell 160 points to 18,910.